Open Houses Planned For EVSC Innovative Programs

To give area students and their families an opportunity to learn more about the innovative options available to them, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will host open houses in October and November.

Enrollment for high school students begins in November and the open houses are designed to give students a better understanding of what’s available to them.

There are five half-day programs available to EVSC students. Some of the options include New Tech Institute and EVSC Virtual Academy.

Students who choose an innovative program can still stay with their home high school and participate in athletics and other extra curricular activities.

EVSC Virtual Academy will hold an open house on Tuesday, October 17th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Early College High School at Ivy Tech Comm. College will hold two open house events Thursday, October 26th from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, October 28th from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

There will be two open house events held at the New Tech Institute on Thursday, October 26th from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, November 14th from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center will have two open house events on Wednesday, November 1st from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to Noon.

International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme at Bosse High School will hold an open house on Thursday, November 2nd at 7 p.m. and Randall T. Shepard Leadership & Law Academy at Harrison will host an open house on Thursday, November 2nd at 5:30 p.m.

For more information about these programs, visit EVSC Schools.

