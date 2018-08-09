Home Indiana Evansville Open House for New At Home Store in Evansville August 9th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The new At Home location in Evansville is asking the community to come out to an open house on August 11th at 49 North Green River Road.

This new 80,000-square-foot home décor superstore offers more than 50,000 home décor items from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor.

In celebration of its opening, At Home will be giving away gift cards valued from $20 to $200 to the first 50 customers in store who sign up for Insider Perks. Insider Perks members will receive access to birthday bonus offers, receipt-less returns, coupons and hot in-store deals.

The open house for At Home in Evansville will being at 9:00AM this Saturday.

