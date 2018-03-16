Open Criminal Investigation Into Henderson Police Officer
The Henderson County Sheriff has confirmed with 44News that there’s an open criminal investigation into a Henderson Police Officer. Due to the investigation being ongoing, the officer’s name and the allegations against the officer will not be released at this time.
This case is being presented to the Henderson County Attorney’s Office next week to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.
No other details will be released at this time.
