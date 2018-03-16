44News | Evansville, IN

Open Criminal Investigation Into Henderson Police Officer

Open Criminal Investigation Into Henderson Police Officer

March 16th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

The Henderson County Sheriff has confirmed with 44News that there’s an open criminal investigation into a Henderson Police Officer. Due to the investigation being ongoing, the officer’s name and the allegations against the officer will not be released at this time.

This case is being presented to the Henderson County Attorney’s Office next week to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

No other details will be released at this time.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.