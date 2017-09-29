Open Or Closed: Businesses See Fall Festival Boost

The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is expected to draw 100,000 people to the happening West Franklin business area in Evansville. All those extra people means an increase in foot traffic to the area.

The increase in foot traffic means big business for businesses on West Franklin, but some still decide to close their doors for the week. It’s a surprising business move, but the folks at Snickerdoodle Art say it gives them a time to refresh and enjoy the community activities. They do say that they see a big increase in customers in the weeks after the festivals closes its gates. Adorning the windows that face out toward the main stage, Snickerdoodle employees proudly display their hours and activities.

Businesses like Paul’s Menswear choose to keep their doors open. They say business depends on the weather. Either way, they see the same business bump that Snickerdoodle sees in the weeks after the festival ends.

