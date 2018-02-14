44News | Evansville, IN

OPD: Theft Suspect Steals Over $3,000 Of Electronics From Walmart

February 14th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police are investigating a theft where someone stole over $3,000 worth of merchandise. The theft happened at the Owensboro Walmart on February 12th around Midnight.

Police say the suspect emptied a box that was being used for a car seat, and filled it with various electronics. The suspect is described as a white man with black hair.

If you have information about the suspect, you are asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. Callers can remain anonymous.

