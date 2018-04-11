OPD: Suspect Steals Vehicle With Child Inside

Owensboro Police are looking for the suspect in a kidnapping and theft. Police responded to Franey’s Food Mart on Frederica Street yesterday afternoon for reports of a stolen vehicle with a child inside.

Authorities say the suspect let the juvenile get out, unharmed, a short distance from where the theft occurred. But police say the suspect fled the area with the vehicle, a maroon, 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera with KY license plate: 201RVK.

Police have not located the suspect at this time, but a person of interest has been identified in this case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

