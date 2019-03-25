Suspect Sought Following Armed Robbery at Gas Station

The Owensboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local gas station. Police say they the robbery happened March 22nd at 11:09 p.m. at Franey’s Food Mart on Frederica Street.

According to reports, the suspect presented a knife and demanded money before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a dark colored hooded, sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with additional information on this robbery can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Comments

comments