Owensboro police are still looking for those involved in a theft that took place last month.

The two suspects are wanted for stealing from Kroger at 1670 Starlite Drive this past Valentine’s Day.

OPD is also searching for people of interest from a Walmart shoplifting incident that happened on Fredrica Street.

The man and woman are accused of stealing and then driving of in a silver Chevy HHR.

Anyone with information is asked to call the authorities.

Comments

comments