OPD Pays Tribute to Fallen Officer

July 25th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

The Owensboro Police Department are paying tribute to their fallen officer. Kenneth ‘Blake’ Roberts passed away Monday night after an ATV accident over the weekend.

Officials say the ATV rolled over while Roberts was driving and believe alcohol was a factor in the accident. OPD say Roberts was hired by the city of Owensboro in May of this year and was in his sixth week at the Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy.

Roberts funeral will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home in Owensboro. Visitation begins at 2 p.m., Thursday afternoon.

His funeral is at 11 a.m. on Friday. There will also be a memorial fund in his name on GoFundMe.

To donate and support the Blake Roberts Memorial Fund, click here.

