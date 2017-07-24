OPD Officer Passes Away from ATV Injuries

The officer involved in a recent ATV accident has been confirmed to have passed away.

According to Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Kenneth “Blake” Roberts died Monday just before 5 p.m. from the injuries he sustained from an ATV accident. The incident occurred on Sunday in the 7100 Block of Hwy 144.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, Roberts was not officially an officer but instead was in the process of becoming one. He was enrolled at the Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy based in Richmond, KY.

Roberts was just in his 6th week of training when he passed away.

Comments

comments