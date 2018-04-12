Home Kentucky OPD Identifies Man Accused Of Stealing Vehicle With Child Inside April 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police have identified the suspect involved in a kidnapping and two auto theft incidents. The incidents occurred on Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 at Franey’s Food Mart on Frederica Street.

Police say they were able to Jordan Terry, 19, stole a vehicle with a child inside, but let the juvenile get out, unharmed, a short distance from the food mart.

Officers were able to collect forensic evidence at one of the theft locations, along with video surveillance, linking Terry to the crimes.

Terry fled the scene in a maroon 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera with KY license plate: 201RVK.

OPD says Terry was unable to steal one of the vehicles because it had a manual transmission.

A warrant has been issued for Jordan Terry for Auto Theft and Kidnapping.

If you have any information about the suspect’s whereabouts, you are asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. Callers can remain anonymous.

