OPD Delivers Food to Families in Need for Operation Santa

Owensboro police officers are knocking on doors for a special reason this holiday season. The department is delivering boxes of food to those in need through its Operation Santa program.

They focus on shut-ins and senior citizens who may need help providing a Christmas meal. The food is provided by donations in the community and a unique fundraiser in the department.

Officers can pay to grow out a beard and this year they raised $7,000 for the operation. For officers who see a little bit of everything in their line of work, they say this is an eye-opening experience.

OPD Chief Art Ealum says, “When we knock on doors you know we see the conditions that some people are living in, what they have, what they don’t have. We open up empty refrigerators and then we load the food up. People cry they’re just so thankful and appreciative that they actually got a visit from the police department.”

Thursday, 300 boxes were delivered. They were also sent to Owensboro High School for the backpack program and to the Elizabeth Mundy Center.

