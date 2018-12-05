44News | Evansville, IN

OPD Asking Public’s Help in Identifying Theft Suspects

December 5th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police Department made a post on social media asking for the public’s help in finding two women believed to be behind a theft.

OPD posted the images from the store’s surveillance video onto its Twitter page in an attempt to get the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Police say the alleged theft happened on Small Business Saturday.

Anyone who recognizes the two women pictured are asked to contact OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can be made with CrimeStoppers at 270-687-8484.

