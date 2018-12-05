Home Kentucky OPD Asking Public’s Help in Identifying Theft Suspects December 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police Department made a post on social media asking for the public’s help in finding two women believed to be behind a theft.

OPD posted the images from the store’s surveillance video onto its Twitter page in an attempt to get the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Police say the alleged theft happened on Small Business Saturday.

Anyone who recognizes the two women pictured are asked to contact OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can be made with CrimeStoppers at 270-687-8484.

18-103601 – The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a theft involving the two females shown in the photos. If you have any information about the suspects shown in the photos, please call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. pic.twitter.com/dDQDnhs0GW — Owensboro Police (@owensboropolice) December 5, 2018

Comments

comments