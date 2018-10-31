44News | Evansville, IN

Ooey, Gooey Goodness at The 2nd Annual Mac & Cheese Festival

October 31st, 2018

It’s ooey, gooey, cheesy and the perfect comfort food.

Who doesn’t love mac and cheese?

And the Tri-State Food Bank is hosting a celebration of this delicious dish!
The MAC is back! Tri-State Food Bank will again be hosting its Mac & Cheese Festival on Saturday, November 3, 2018, from 4–7pm CST at Tri-State Food Bank , located at 801 E. Michigan Street.
Last year’s Mac & Cheese Festival raised over $16,500 to aid Tri-State area food insecure residents by showcasing both amateur and professional chefs in a head to head competition for the best Mac & Cheese recipe in the Tri-State area. “We are thrilled to host our second annual Mac & cheese Festival to benefit Tri-State Food Bank. Last year’s event was a huge hit, and people were amazed at the creativity of the chefs in serving up their version of America’s favorite comfort food. The Mac & Cheese committee is excited as they plan to make this year’s festival bigger and more delicious than ever!” states Glenn Roberts, Executive Director, Tri-State Food Bank.
This year’s Mac & Cheese Festival will feature 3 delicious competitive categories: Traditional, Exotic and Dessert. Along with the competition, there will be celebrity judges, special awards, live entertainment, a silent auction and a cash bar. Tickets are on sale now for an “Early Bird” price of $35 per ticket or 2 for $65 at www.tristatefoodbank.org .
For more information on becoming a sponsor for the event, making a donation, or entering the competition, please contact Ali Nicholson, Development Director, at 812/425-0775 or development@tristatefoodbank.org

Find tickets HERE.


