OnStar Technology Helps ISP Locate Stolen SUV

A stolen SUV is back with its owner and the suspected thief is behind bars, all thanks to On-Star technology and Indiana State Police.

Robin Fetscher called police after her son Matthew, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, took her SUV without her permission. That’s when ISP contacted OnStar’s dispatchers, who turned on the vehicles hazard lights.

That helped authorities track down the SUV, and the suspect, Matthew Fetscher, on I69 near ELnora.

OnStar disabled the vehicle and Fetscher was arrested. He is behind bars in Daviees County, Indiana.

