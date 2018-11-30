OnStar Remotely Disables Stolen Evansville Vehicle
Indiana State police have technology to thank for getting back a vehicle reported stolen out of Evansville.
ISP says they were on the lookout for a stolen vehicle out of Evansville said to be traveling north on I-69 earlier this afternoon.
Police say the vehicle left I-69 in Elnora, Indiana around 3:42 when OnStar turned on the 4-way flashers to help authorities identify the vehicle. Once the car was close to authorities, OnStar remotely disabled the vehicle.
The driver, identified as 34-year-old Matthew Fetscher, was taken into custody once the car was stopped.
Fetscher is being held in the Daviess County jail.