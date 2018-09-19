Online Scheduling Available at St. Vincent

St. Vincent now offers online scheduling to help provide patients with convenient and personalized care.

The hospital says this new option allows for last-minute appointments, decreases appointment cancellations, and offers same-day scheduling.

The service will also streamline the appoint-making process, allowing patients to go online and schedule appointments for themselves and their family member anytime, anywhere.

“The technology many of us use to simplify our daily lives should also be able to help simplify the process of getting the care we need, when and where we need it. Online scheduling allows consumers to view available appointments at their preferred location and select a time that fits their busy schedules,” said Dr. Chad Perkins, Regional Chief Medical Officer, St. Vincent Medical Group. “As we work to improve access to compassionate, personalized care, we must also ensure we are letting consumers know about the new and innovative ways in which we are making the healthcare delivery process easier for them.”

The following services are being offered through this new function:

Schedule primary care visits

Schedule urgent care visits

Find nearby hospital Emergency Care

Start a Virtual Care visit

To schedule an appointment or to get more information, click here.

