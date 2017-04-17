44News | Evansville, IN

Online Registration Set to Begin for Henderson Co. Schools

April 17th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

Online registration is set to start next week for all of the Henderson County Schools. On Monday, April 24th all students, including in-coming preschool and kindergarten students will be able to register online for school.

Online registration is replacing paper student enrollment forms and is designed to be quicker and a more efficient system. It can be completed at home on a person computer, or parents/guardians can go to open computer lab sessions for registration at their child’s school.

To find information about the registration process, visit Henderson Co. Schools. Parents/Guardians can click on student registration, kindergarten registration or Parent Portal.

To complete online registration, parents will need to set up an Infinite Campus/Parent Portal account. They can contact their school for assistance with this process.

