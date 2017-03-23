Home Kentucky Online Registration to Open for Daviess Co. Public Schools March 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Online registration will open for Daviess County Public Schools. The online registration opens Monday, March 27th through Wednesday, May 10th. Registration is for students who are returning to any DCPS this year. Students who enter a DCPS school for the first time, but who have a sibling who is currently enrolled may also be registered through the online process.

Parents/guardians can visit DCPS Online Portal, then click ‘online registraion’ for the 2017-2018 school year. Since online registration was required last year, parents will only need to review and confirm or update information that was entered last year.

Parents/guardians need the following information to make the registration process more efficient:

– Infinite Campus Parent Portal username and password. Anyone who needs to create an account or does not remember their login information may contact the school their child will attend.

– Birth dates of children who will attend DCPS schools next year

– Household address

– Contact phone numbers

– Names, birthdates and phone numbers of any other individual who is authorized to pick up your child from school

– Health/medical information about each child

Most schools will schedule Open Lab nights to help families with online registration. Computers will be set up and staff members will be available to help with the process. Call your child’s school for information about these Open Lab night schedules.

Applications for free or reduced lunches will be taken beginning July 1st. To find the link for that, visit DCPS under the Food Services Department page.

For more information or assistance with online registration, call your child’s school.

