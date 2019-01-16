Onigiri Fun: DO Play With Your Food!

Are you a sushi fan, but your kid isn’t?

Gangnam’s sushi chef (and my BFF) Drew is here to show us how we can get younger palates interested in sushi, and have fun while making it too!

Press play on the video to learn how to make Onigiri together AND where you can find those fun rice molds.

When you make Onigiri, tag me in the pictures so I can see how you did!





