Ongoing Investigation After Friday Night Stabbing

An ongoing investigation is happening in Owensboro after a stabbing on Friday night.

The Owensboro Police were dispatched to 1000 West 7th Street last night. Upon arrival it was determined, that Matthew McFarland was stabbed by Terry Todd. McFarland was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Terry Todd was arrested and charged with Assault of the 2nd Degree and Tampering With Evidence.

The Owensboro Police are still investigating this incident.

