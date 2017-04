Home Indiana One Woman Dead After Being Hit by Train in Knox County April 19th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

A Knox County woman is dead, after being hit by a train near Wabash Trails Park. Our media partners at WVUT in Vincennes is reporting that the Knox County Sheriff confirmed the death of 27 year old Haley Marie Reeves. The Sheriff says, just after 9:30 Tuesday night Reeves was walking near the train tracks when she was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul play is not suspected.

Comments

comments