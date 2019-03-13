One-Two Punch of Potentially Severe Storms

Good Evening,

The Storm Prediction Center of America has placed the majority of the Tri-State under a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather for late this evening and overnight. This is all in anticipation of our first of two potentially Severe bouts of weather expected over these next 24 hours alone!

The primary line of this evening’s storms will reach our westernmost counties between 9:00 P.M. and 10:00 P.M., though we could see a few isolated showers and storms prior to that point. Tonight’s cluster to broken line of storms may generate strong to damaging straight-line winds. Current model data suggests that this initial round of strong to Severe storms will reach Evansville around midnight before exiting east around 8:00 A.M. on Thursday.

Unfortunately, it will be around that time that our next cluster of showers and storms will begin gelling into a defined line across our westernmost counties. Round two will set up directly ahead of the advancing cold front and could pack quite the punch. The first of the potentially Severe storms will arrive around 9:30 A.M., reach Evansville just before noon and exit east of Ownesboro by 3:00 P.M. or so. The primary threats from tomorrow’s line of potentially Severe thunderstorms will be straight-line wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and isolated tornadic rotation (though it appears as though the greatest chance of isolated tornadoes will fall east of the Tri-State.

As a result of tomorrow’s storms, the Storm Prediction Center has elected to place the majority of the region under a Slight Risk for Severe Weather, though many of us will remain under a Marginal Risk for the morning. Once that line passes east of you tomorrow, the threat of Severe Weather will have concluded for your area. Be safe over these next 24 hours.

The 44Weather Team will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves.

Comments

comments