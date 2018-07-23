A One-Two Cold Front Punch

Good Evening,

Yesterday afternoon’s high temperature of 79° in Evansville marked our coolest day here in the River City in exactly one month. Despite being a little bit warmer for our Monday, it certainly wasn’t a bad way to kick off the work week; We topped out at 83° earlier this afternoon.

Our northerly winds will continue to keep conditions throughout the Tri-State comfortable overnight. As our temperatures fall, our wind speeds will weaken as well; the combination of weak wind speeds, cool temperatures and a good amount of moisture left over at the surface will lead to the formation of some patchy fog early tomorrow morning.

Following on the coattails of what may be a bit of a hazy morning commute, the first of our two anticipated cold fronts this week will begin it’s trek through the Tri-State. We’re not expected to receive much more than some added cloud cover and breezy northerly winds as the frontal boundary passes overhead. Despite those two factors however, afternoon highs are expected to climb slightly higher tomorrow afternoon.

Today’s high of 83° kicked off our gradual warm up through the majority of the work week, tomorrow’s high of 86° will just extend it on its way to 89° come Thursday. It’s only then that cold font number two will arrive. That second frontal boundary will provide some slightly cooler conditions for the weekend ahead, but will come with a side of scattered rainfall for both Thursday and Friday. Don’t expect washouts by any means, but you’ll want to have the umbrella handy as that weekend draws nearer. Have a great week!