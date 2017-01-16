Home Kentucky One of Two Abortion Clinics to Close in Kentucky January 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

After nearly 30 years of service, one of two abortion clinics in Kentucky will close its facility. The Kentucky chapter of the National Organization for Women announced on its Facebook page that the EMW Women’s Clinic in Lexington will close. The facility will close its doors for good on January 27th.

This closure leaves one abortion provider in all of Kentucky, the EMW Women’s Surgical Clinic in Louisville.

The Lexington clinic was entangled in a months-long legal fight to try to obtain a state license, but the clinic says the landlord declined to renew the lease. The facility has occupied the property since 1989.

Comments

comments