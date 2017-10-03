Home Indiana One Tri-State Property Committed To Providing Family-Friendly Entertainment October 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

With the number of drive-in movie venues dwindling around the country – one is looking to upgrade and expand. There’s one popular property staying committed to providing family-friendly entertainment.

In an age of digital downloads on-demand movies and comfortable theater seating – the drive-in movie experience is rare, but one Tri-state property takes patrons back to a much simpler time.

Holiday Drive-In in Reo, Indiana opened its first screen in 1955, and remains one of the oldest American drive-in theaters still in operation.

General Manager Georgia Decker, who started out as a grill cook 27 years ago compares the drive-in experience to what a younger generation might be used to.

“They went through the walk-in theaters, and they’ve seen those screens, but these screens are a lot bigger. One thing the parents like – they can watch put their kids in their pajamas,” Decker said, “The kids can watch their movie, and then they go to sleep, and the parents can watch their movie.”

One well kept secret at the Holiday Drive-In is that there are two apartments within the theater’s original screen.

“There was one two bedroom apartment, and one one bedroom apartment,” said Decker, “The projectionist when he first started, lived in the two bedroom. And then when she passed away, he lived in the one bedroom. It’s for the projectionist.”

That projectionist is no longer needed.

Several years ago, the drive-in moved into the digital age. Instead of bulky reels, movies are now delivered on hard drives with projectors that offer brighter colors, and higher definition.

And several more upgrades are in store for patrons returning for the drive-in’s 63rd season.

“Were gonna build a small concession area, a lot of bathrooms. Screen Six will be going up. We’ve been working on it a couple years,” Georgia Decker said.

While the industry itself has seen a stunning decline in venues over the past 40 years. Holiday Drive-In continues to invest, upgrade, and paint.

Although one detail on the newly painted marquee is missing one element.

“From what I’ve been told there needs to be a comma after Reo,” Decker said.

Holiday Drive-In is closed for the winter, but it will re-open in April to treat more people to this Tri-State Treasure.

