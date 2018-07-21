Home Indiana One Traffic Stop Leads To Two Arrests July 21st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

One traffic stop in Gibson County lands two people in jail.

On Friday, July 20, at 1:18 a.m. Special Deputy Zach Lienemann conducted a traffic stop on a Gray 2002 Mercury on State Road 168 near County road 300 East. During a roadside investigation, driver 21 year old Kaiden Wethington of Francisco and 22 year old Rebecca Wilkison of Buckskin were taken into custody.

At the end of Deputy Lienemann’s investigation both individuals were transported to the Gibson County Jail. Upon arriving at the Gibson County Jail Mr. Wethington was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia. Ms. Wilkison was charged with Possession of Paraphernalia.

Both have since posted bond.

Assisting Deputy Lienemann in his investigation was Deputy Loren Barchett.

Comments

comments