One suspect in custody in Henderson armed robbery, search continues for second suspect

Authorities are looking for a second suspect they say had a role in robbing a clerk at the Kangaroo Gas Station on Garden Mile Rd. in Henderson in Henderson at gunpoint.

It happened around 1 a.m. on August 1. Detectives say the two people suspected in the gas station robbery were caught on surveillance cameras at a nearby Wal-Mart about 30 minutes before the hold up.

Authorities identified one of the suspects as a 17 year old boy. When they searched his home, they say they found two bags used in the robbery along with most of the stolen merchandise.

That teen was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

The second person police believe was involved has still not been found. Anyone with information is asked to call Henderson Police at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

