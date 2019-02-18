One Suspect Arrested in Shooting of Hopkinsville Officer

Update:

One person has been arrested in connection with the Hopkinsville officer shooting.

Officers say one of the suspects was captured in Cunningham, Tennessee.

The identity of the suspect has yet to be released.

Stay with 44News online and on-air for updates.

———————————————–

Previous story:

A manhunt continues after a Hopkinsville police officer was shot during a pursuit of a robbery suspect Monday morning.

Hopkinsville police said the ordeal began around 1 a.m. when officers began investigating a robbery at a Walmart.

An officer found an SUV matching the description of the suspect vehicle and tried to pull them over, but the driver fled, prompting authorities to deploy spike strips.

Shortly after, shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle striking one officer.

The officer is expected to be in good condition.

Comments

comments