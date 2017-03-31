Home Indiana One Student Injured in Knox Co. Crash Involving Bus March 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

At least one student is hurt after an accident on a school bus Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. CDT at the intersection of State Road 550 and U.S. 41 South in Knox County.

The bus was going east on S.R. 550, crossed southbound U.S. 41 and hit a propane truck that was on southbound U.S. 41. The truck overturned, but no propane leaked.

The school bus driver was cited for not yielding in time.

The injured student was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

There were more than 30 students on the bus at the time of the crash.

