One person tells police a group of 3-to-5 people robbed and stabbed him.

The incident occurred in the 1800 block of Breckenridge in Owensboro around 1:30 Wednesday morning. Police say when they found Deonte Holland he had numerous stab wounds. Few other detail are being released. Holland was taken to the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

