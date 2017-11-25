Home Indiana One Seriously Hurt In Dubois County Accident November 25th, 2017 Warren Korff Indiana

A Pike County man was taken to the hospital with what police call serious injuries following a head on crash Friday night in Dubois County. The accident happened around 6:30 on Highway 231 near the WITZ bottoms between Jasper and Huntingburg.

Indiana State Police say 21-year-old Christian Stepanek of Petersburg was driving on the road when he crossed the center line and ran head on into a pick up truck. Stepanek was taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper, then flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville for treatment of a head injury. The driver of the pick up is identified as 74-year-ole James Weisman of Huntingburg. He was treated for minor injuries a Memorial Hospital.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments