One Person Taken To Hospital Following Single Vehicle Crash April 18th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

One person is taken to an Owensboro hospital following a single vehicle crash. Kentucky State Police responded to a crash on the Audubon Parkway, just west of the U.S. 60 Bypass yesterday morning around 9:30.

KSP says Mary Hill, 47, of Henderson, was driving westbound when, for an unknown reason, left the roadway. Her vehicle hit a small group of trees before flipping in a creek.

Hill was taken to Owensboro Hospital for minor injuries, but has been released from the hospital.

