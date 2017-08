Home Kentucky Henderson One Person Seriously Injured In Rollover Accident In Henderson Co. August 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

At least one person is seriously injured after a three-vehicle accident in Henderson County. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Highway 136 near Riverport Road.

Two people suffered minor injuries, and one person was seriously injured in the accident. One of the vehicles rolled over, and one person was found in a nearby field.

There’s no word on what caused this accident.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Comments

comments