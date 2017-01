Home Indiana Evansville One Person Sent To The Hospital After Evansville Rollover Accident January 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The snow is making roads slick, and causing crashes. One accident at Boeke Road and Iowa Street had a car rolled over on it’s side. One person went to the hospital for minor injuries, but is expected to be ok. Evansville Police say the driver hit a patch of ice, which caused them to hit the curb and roll over into someones yard.





