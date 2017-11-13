Home Kentucky One Person Rescued From Union County Fire November 13th, 2017 Melissa Schroeder Kentucky

Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire early this morning in Union County, Kentucky. It happened around 1:15 a.m. at a home in the 1100 block of 6th Street in Uniontown.

Firefighters rescued one person who was inside when the fire started. That person went to Saint Vincent Hospital with unknown injuries. Reports first came in of one person being trapped. The victim was able to give emergency dispatchers his location before units arrived on the scene.

Fire investigators say they do not suspect foul play. But, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

