One Person Rescued From A House Fire April 21st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

One person was removed from an early morning house fire in Evansville this morning.

Around 7:24 AM The Evansville Fire Department received a call about a house fire at 604 E. Parkland Ave.

E-F-D’s First Platoon responded to the fire.

One person was removed from the burning building.

Two dogs and one cat were also rescued from the fire.

The fire was put out within 30 minutes of arrival.

