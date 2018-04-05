One Person Killed In An Accident In Wayne County
Officials in Wayne County, Illinois, are investigating a fatal traffic accident that claimed the life of a main from St. Charles, Missouri.
Illinois State Police say 64 year old Thomas Shutt was driving east on I-64 near the 93 mile marker around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon when his SUV left the highway, went through a ditch, crossed a county road, then hit a group of trees.
Shutt was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities are now working to figure out what caused the crash and how Shutt died.