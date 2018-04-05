Home Illinois One Person Killed In An Accident In Wayne County April 5th, 2018 Warren Korff Illinois

Officials in Wayne County, Illinois, are investigating a fatal traffic accident that claimed the life of a main from St. Charles, Missouri.

Illinois State Police say 64 year old Thomas Shutt was driving east on I-64 near the 93 mile marker around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon when his SUV left the highway, went through a ditch, crossed a county road, then hit a group of trees.

Shutt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are now working to figure out what caused the crash and how Shutt died.

