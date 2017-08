Home Indiana Evansville One Person Injured in Shooting on West Side Evansville August 31st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police Department are responding to a shooting on the west side of Evansville. It happened Thursday around 7 p.m. on the 100 Block of Leslie Avenue.

Officials say one person has been shot and are being taken by the American Medical Response to get treated.

Police have the entire area blocked off and are investigating the incident.

44News is on standby and will update more information once it has become available.

