One Person Injured in Shooting on Evansville’s South Side

Evansville Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to an area hospital. Officers received a call just before 11 a.m. for shots fired near the intersection of Bedford and Covert Avenue.

Evansville Police Sergeant Jason Cullum says the victim was shot once in his upper shoulder and has non-life threatening injuries.

Police are interviewing witnesses, but do not have a suspect description.

If you have information about this shooting, you are asked to call EPD or the WeTip Hotline.

