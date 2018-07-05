Home Indiana Evansville One Person Injured In Overnight Shooting On Near-North Side July 5th, 2018 Kayla Moody Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police are investigating an overnight shooting on the near-north side. Officers responded just before midnight to the 600 block of Reis Avenue, off Stringtown Road.

Police said someone called 911 to report shots had been fired in the area and said one person was hurt.

An EPD sergeant confirmed one person was injured in the shooting. The extent of the victim’s injuries was unknown at the time this article was published.

So far, no arrests have been made. This story will be updated.

