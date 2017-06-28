Home Indiana One Person Injured in Murray State Explosion June 28th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

At least one person was injured in an explosion Wednesday afternoon on Murray State University’s campus in Kentucky.

The blast happened at Richmond Hall a residence hall on the school’s campus.

It’s about two hours south of Evansville.

Officials say it was likely caused by a gas leak.

The residence hall houses about 270 students.

It’s unclear how many people may have been inside the building at the time of the explosion.

A spokeswoman with “Calloway County Hospital” said the facility is treating one person who has injured in the explosion, and that person is in stable condition Wednesday night.

Comments

comments