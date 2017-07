Home Indiana One Person Injured in Late Night Robbery at Lincoln Avenue Wendy’s July 10th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police are looking for a suspect, after a late night robbery at a fast food restaurant leaves one employee injured. According to the police report, officers were called to the Wendy’s in the 4600 block of Lincoln Avenue just before Midnight Sunday. Witness say, the suspect pointed a gun at employees, demanded cash, and then pistol whipped an employee before leaving the scene. So far no arrests have been made.

