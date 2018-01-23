Home Illinois One Person Injured in Gallatin County Shooting January 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

One person is injured in a shooting in Gallatin County. It happened Tuesday night after the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 3 p.m. about a man being shot at a residence on Buffalo Road just south of Omaha.

A 23-year-old male was rushed to the hospital with a wound to the abdomen. The name of the individual will not be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Gallatin County Circuit Court issued a search warrant around 7:30 p.m. and started their search at the residence on Washington Road.

One person was taken into custody in connection with the incident. No arrest has been made yet.

More information will be updated once it becomes available.

Comments

comments