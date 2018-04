Evansville firefighters spend their morning battling a house fire in the 300 block of Virginia Street.

The call came in around 5:30. firefighters say a man who lived inside the home was inside when the fire started. He was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the other person who was living in the home.

The home was destroyed, but a cause for the fire has not been determined.



