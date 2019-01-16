One Person Injured in I-64 Crash

A passenger is recovering from a crash involving an armored truck and a semi-truck and trailer.

Wayne County, Illinois authorities were called to Interstate 64 at milepost 97 just before 12:45 Wednesday afternoon.

According to a preliminary report, 34-year-old Robert Ijames of Calhoun, KY was transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained in a crash.

Ijames and 23-year-old Joseph Wright of Evansville, IN was traveling westbound on I-64 when they rear-ended 40-year-old David Huffman in a Freightliner semi.

Huffman is from Lebanon Junction, KY and was merging onto the driving lane from the right-hand shoulder of the interstate when the accident happened.

Following an investigation, Wright was cited for failure to reduce speed. Huffman was cited for driving on a flat tire.

