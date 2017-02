Home Indiana Evansville One Person Hospitalized after Late Night Stabbing in Evansville February 9th, 2017 Tommy Mason Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police are investigating after a late night stabbing on the southeast side. Police arrived around 11:30pm Wednesday night in the 2800 block of Lodge Avenue. According to the police report, after a fight in a hallway of the Woodlawn Park Apartments one man was stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of the injuries. No arrests have been made, and the victims condition is unknown at this time.

