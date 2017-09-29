Home Indiana Evansville One Person Hospitalized After Corner Pocket Bar Incident September 29th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A fight that broke out at a local bar turned into a major scene with one person behind bars. According to officers, a group of people returned to Corner Pocket Bar after getting kicked out, before they started shooting Friday morning.

The shots fired call came in to police from the Corner Pocket around 1 a.m. Friday. Management says there was a dispute between two groups. One is believed to be involved with a motorcycle gang.

Even though the situation ended at Corner Pocket, the manager of the bar says it did not start there. “We gathered that there was an altercation at another bar and both groups of people were kicked out. And one group of guys followed another group of guys to the Corner Pocket and by the time they all got there within two minutes everything was over with,” says Corner Pocket Manager Chad Brady

One group entered the Corner Pocket and that’s when police say Christopher Miller pulled out a gun, but did not fire it.

“At this point it doesn’t appear that had anything to do with the dispute that’s our understanding that there had been some type of disagreement between several other individuals at another bar. Everybody left, they ended up at the Corner Pocket later on and the disagreement started up again and escalated into gun shots and an individual being run over by a car,” says Sgt. Jason Cullum of the Evansville Police Department.

Miller was taken to the hospital and will face charges when he is released. The driver of the car could potentially face hit and run charges. In the aftermath, Corner Pocket’s manager hopes the incident won’t hurt his establishment’s reputation.

“We run a safe establishment and you know we always have somebody there keeping an eye on it and usually its law enforcement or a well trained bouncer,” says Brady.

Police records show that Miller does not have a valid permit to carry a gun.

If the crime was gang related, Miller along with the other subjects involved will face more charges.



