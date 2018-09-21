One Person Hit by Train in Madisonville
One person is dead after being hit by a train in Kentucky. Detectives are now on the scene working to learn more details about the incident.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, authorities got the call around 7 p.m. Police confirmed the incident happened in the Grapevine area near Hickory Hollow Drive.
The public information officer says the person wasn’t hit at a railroad crossing but it happened on the tracks behind a neighborhood.
Authorities say they’re not sure about the person’s age.
