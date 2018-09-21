Home Kentucky One Person Hit by Train in Madisonville September 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

One person is dead after being hit by a train in Kentucky. Detectives are now on the scene working to learn more details about the incident.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, authorities got the call around 7 p.m. Police confirmed the incident happened in the Grapevine area near Hickory Hollow Drive.

The public information officer says the person wasn’t hit at a railroad crossing but it happened on the tracks behind a neighborhood.

Authorities say they’re not sure about the person’s age.

Stay with 44News on air and online as we continue to follow this story.

Comments

comments