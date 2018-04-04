44News | Evansville, IN

One Person Dies at State Hospital Property after Attempted Water Rescue

April 4th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police are investigating a death at the Evansville State Hospital grounds. Authorities were called to the property for reports of someone in the water Wednesday afternoon.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s office says authorities did find a victim in a lake on the State Hospital property when they arrived.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent’s in Evansville where they later died.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon. Authorities won’t release the victim’s identity until family members are notified.

